Kildare County Council releases update regarding disabled parking spaces in Newbridge

Kildare County Council (KCC) has released an update regarding rumoured changes to disabled parking spaces in Newbridge.
It follows after a local resident voiced concerns that the two disabled parking spaces in Newbridge were recently removed due to the recently implemented cycle lanes on the Main Street of the town.
However, this is apparently not the case, with a spokesperson for KCC explaining: "KCC can confirm that the disabled parking bays in Newbridge have not been removed and remain in place.
"Our lining contractor is due on site tonight to install the blue background; additional bollards are also being provided for added protection.
"The symbols (disabled and cycle) will be completed by the contractor tomorrow night," the spokesperson added.
