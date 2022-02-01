Féile Bríde 2022 in Kildare has exciting mix of live and online events

Excitement is building in Kildare town this week as it gets ready to celebrate the patron saint of the county, St Brigid.

Feile Bride was due to begin last night with a special pilgrimage to St Brigid’s Well on the eve of St Brigid’s Day.

There are also a number of events planned today, February 1 and for the coming days.

The Herstory Light Show journeys to Brigid’s home, lighting up the iconic St. Brigid’s Cathedral from 5.30pm — 11pm today, with stunning new art of 13 indigenous Irish goddesses by artist Bernie Sexton from the Goddesses of Ireland book by Dr Karen Ward, Founder of Moon Mná.

The iconic ‘sails’ in Smithfield Square in Dublin will also be illuminated with Moon Mná Goddesses images.

Although February 1 won’t be an official national holiday until next year, Solas Bhride is pleased to offer a blend of online and in-person events to celebrate St Brigid of Kildare and the arrival of spring. Running from January 31 to February 6, the festival centres around the Solas Bhride Centre & Hermitages on the outskirts of Kildare town.

A meditative walk will take place today, February 1 led by the Solas Bhríde Team and Cairde Bhríde at Solas Bhríde at 11am. Booking is required.

Later today, there will be an in-person and an online event held at Solas Bhríde. Join Margaret Walsh and Brenda Kindregan (Cairde Bhríde) as they revisit the customs and traditions associated with St Brigid and explore how they might speak to us today. Booking required for both events.

The organisers will celebrate our journey with Brigid through dance and story on February 2 with a sacred dance session at 10.30am.

“Bring joy and harmony to your heart at this Springtime of the year. Easy steps to beautiful music guided by Terry Hennessy and Betty White. This is a wonderfully uplifting experience and is an event not to be missed,” said Cairde Bhríde. Booking required.

On February 2, Brenda Kindregan from Cairde Bhríde invites people to explore “through dialogue, story/legend, poetry, and meditation of what animates, informs, nurtures, and sustains our soul journey as we endeavour to become true caretakers of ourselves, of one another, and of our planet.”

On February 3 Dr Mary O’Connor will lead a group on a walk on the Little Curragh. Booking is required.

This years Celtic Lecture featuring Deirdre Ní Chinnéide takes place online on February 3 at 7.30pm at the Kildare Education Centre.

Afri’s Féile Bríde Online Justice and Peace Conference is being held on February 5 online.

Meanwhile, Solas Bhríde and Kildare Town Library are proud to be associated with the Book of Kildare 2022.

The display will be on view to library users throughout February in Kildare Town Library.

Kildare Heritage Centre is holding walking tours around the town’s monastic sites, and visitors may also like to visit the Legends of Kildare Virtual Reality experience. To celebrate Lá Féile Bríde plants/seeds will be distributed outside the centre today.

Visit the Kildare Heritage website or Facebook page for updates on events.

Digital vaccine certs required for all indoor events.

For the full list of events for this year’s Feile log on to www.solasbhride.ie/ feile-bride.