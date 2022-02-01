Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Fr. Philip Dennehy

Stanhope Place, Athy, Kildare / Ballygunner, Waterford



Formerly Parish Priest of Athy, Co. Kildare and Clonsilla, Co. Dublin.

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted and loved by his sister Áine Costello, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, fellow clergy, friends and parishioners. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Hannah, his brother Michael, sisters Joan, Sheila, Maura, Evelyn and Patsy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday (1st February) with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. House private from 4pm.

Removal at 5.45pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning .The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Eileen BYRNE (née O'Toole)

92 Tullow St., Carlow Town, Carlow / Moone, Kildare



Eileen Byrne (née O’Toole), 92 Tullow St., Carlow and formerly of Main St., Moone, Co Kildare, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 31st, 2022, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Charlie, adored mother of Des, Terence, Regina, Ray, Edel and the late baby Ann-Marie, adored grandmother of Craig, Katherine, Hannah, Mark, Martin, Gary, Adam, Lucy, Amy, Kevin, Michael and baby Ellen and cherished sister of Lar, Lil, Bernie, Bridie, Carmel and the late Eamonn, Paddy, Tom, Kathleen, John, Maureen and Esther.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Jayden and Alfie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, God children, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Safe in the arms of Jesus

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 3pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 3pm with removal that evening at 6.15pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Eileen’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The death has occurred of Broughan Donegan

Ballindoolin, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 V962 / Clonbullogue, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare



Peacefully at Mullingar Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving family Angi, Ger, Kathy, Tony, Bernie, Jenny, Broughan Jnr, David, Mandy, Anne, Kevin, Alan and Maggie, brothers, sisters, his 40 adored grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Broughan Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home this Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm. Broughan's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe (Eircode W91 HK33) followed by burial in Carrick Cemetery. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Monica Anne Dunne

Castleknock, Dublin / Kildare



Dunne, Monica Anne – 29th January 2022, (Castleknock, formerly Clongowes Wood - Kildare), (peacefully) in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Josephine and brother Kevin, Anne will be very sadly missed by her sister Cora, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Anne has donated her remains to Medical Research with the Royal College of Surgeons.

Funeral mass on Thursday, 3rd February, at 11am in Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) KELLY (née O'Neill)

Celbridge, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



Kelly (nee O’Neill) (Celbridge and formerly of Drimnagh) – Jan 30, 2022, (unexpectedly), at home, Catherine (Kay), beloved wife of Nicky; Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers Paddy, Harry and Terry, sisters May and Florrie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Please re-check RIP.ie on Wednesday afternoon for full details of funeral arrangements.

“May She Rest In Peace”





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Aidan McDONNELL

Osberstown Park, Sallins, Kildare / Finglas, Dublin



Beloved husband of Karen and father of Darragh, Ciara and Sean, son of Mary and the late Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, mother and family, sisters Ann, Deirdre and Eimear, mother-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Aidan Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and The Guardian Angels, Sallins followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm which will be streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

The Mass will be streamed from the church on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/

A special Thank You to the staff of Beaumount Hospital who cared for Aidan.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to the Oesophageal Cancer Fund on https://www.ocf.ie/donate/