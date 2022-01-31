Naas Hospital
There were 14 patients with Covid-19 in Naas Hospital on Sunday night, the latest HSE figures revealed.
One of these patients was being treated in the ICU department.
There were no patients with suspected cases.
HSE information also revealed that Naas Hospital had the highest number of vacant general beds in the country at 31.
Meanwhile the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified on Monday of 3,872 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Sunday last a total of 4,759 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 5,091 PCR-confirmed cases while 4,057 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 30 January, The HPSC was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 3,893 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 692 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU.
