Blessington Fire Brigade respond to car fire on Kildare/Dublin border

The vehicle at the scene / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Blessington Fire Station crew responded to a car fire on the R114 route at Gortlum on the Kildare/Dublin border on Thursday.
Car fires can generate intense heat - over 2 megawatts (MW) - due to the burning of magnesium in the engine blocks.
Such blazes hide many hidden dangers and should be left to firefighters wearing proper protective equipment.
Magnesium reacts violently with water and can explode.
Gas struts in bonnets and boots can also explode cause them to shoot off. Always stay well back out of harm's way.
When water is doused on a car fire, it can cause small explosions due to chemical reactions.
