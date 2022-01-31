Car stopped speeding at 154km per hour on Kildare motorway

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on the M4 recently.
The officers detected a motorist travelling at 155kph in a 120kph area.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
Meanwhile Gardaí from the Dublin Castle Roads Policing Unit conducted a Checkpoint in Swords over the weekend.
Two drug drivers were arrested and six vehicles were seized during this operation for a variety of offences.
