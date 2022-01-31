Search

31 Jan 2022

Kildare Senator welcomes news of national register for automated external defibrillators

File Pic

Ciarán Mather

31 Jan 2022 7:02 PM

A Kildare Senator has welcomed the government's news that it will continue with a national register of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout Ireland.

Speaking in the Seanad this week, Labour Senator Mark Wall said: "I wish to raise, once again, our community first responders and the wonderful work that they do throughout all of our communities."

"I am sure the Deputy Leader is well aware of the work that they do her own community; I raised this matter previously in the House through a Commencement matter, namely, the need for a national register of automated external defibrillators, AEDs in this country."

He continued: "At the time, the Minister reported that such a register would be carried out through the out-of-hospital cardiac arrest strategy, which is obviously currently being carried out.

"Surprisingly, the Minister for Health, in a follow-up parliamentary question - which is what I stated last time I spoke on this late last year – said that there were no plans to carry out such a register.

Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party

"However, I am glad to report that this has since changed again: the most recent reply through parliamentary questions to my colleague, Deputy Duncan Smith, and in a Commencement matter here in the Seanad yesterday, confirmed that this much needed register will be back on the table and will be implemented through that particular register."

Senator Wall then went on to say that there are "some wonderful examples" of groups throughout the country that have already completed an audit of their community AEDs and their locations: "It has been done in Enniscorthy, County Wexford, and in County Laois, and I hope the current review will talk to those involved and gather their experiences which have improved a life-saving device in relation to their local communities."

"A very important add-on matter that I would like to highlight as well is the urgent need to deal with criminal damage to our community-located AEDs that colleagues have highlighted to me: this is an horrendous piece of criminality.

Senator Wall elaborated: "My colleague, Councillor Carrie Smyth, has recently highlighted a number of AEDs that were damaged in her area.

"The national first responder network has also highlighted a number of other locations throughout the country where life-saving devices have been damaged. We never know when somebody in our community will need that AED... we need to do more to highlight this crime, it is just simply not acceptable."

After the debate, Senator Wall doubled-down on his stance: "These community AED’s are life saving and we must protect them.

"We must also make it easier for an AED, to be located in an emergency and a national register is the only way this is possible.

"I look forward to the day when we can use an app to locate our nearest one, who may the day when that may save a loved ones life," he concluded.

