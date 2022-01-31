Kildare Gardaí arrest motorist in Newbridge after he tests positive for cannabis

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested a motorist at a checkpoint in Newbridge recently.
The driver had tested positive for cannabis.
The motorist was also an Unaccompanied Learner Driver with No L-Plates displayed.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings are to follow.
Meanwhile gardaí were conducting speed checks on the M8 recently and a number of drivers were found travelling in excess of 145kph, with one learner driver being found travelling at 167kph.
