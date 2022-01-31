Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, January 31

The death has occurred of Brian Fitzsimons

78 Drumconwell Road, Armagh / Athy, Kildare



Fitzsimons (Ballynagalliagh, Co. Armagh and formerly Athy, Co. Kildare) Jan 30th 2022, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family Brian RIP. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father to Niamh, Marie, Orla and Evanna.loving brother of the late Claire RIP.

His remains will leave his late residence, 78 Drumconwell Rd, on Tuesday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballymacnab, for 2pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons in law Rich, Paul and Fearghal,grandchildren Luan, Patrick, Megan, Nicholas, Paddy, Aidan, Conor, Aoibhe and James, brother Hugh,sisters Joan, Ann and Geraldine, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy

The death has occurred of Nicholas ( Nick) Smith

Lios An Ri, Clogherinkoe, Kildare



The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nick) Smith, Lios An Ri, Coogherinkoe, Broadford, Co. Kildare, 17th January 2022, suddenly, at his home. Loving partner of Karen and adored dad of Jordan and Megan, devoted grandad of Isaac. Deeply regretted by his Mother Val. Father Trevor, sister Dawn, brothers Paul, Neil and Peter. Karen’s daughters Danielle and Gemma, relatives and extended circle of friends.

May Nick Rest in Peace

Nick’s funeral service will take place this Tuesday, the 1st February, at 1.30pm in St Brigid’s Church, Clogherinkoe (W91 HK33), thereafter Nick’s remains will be repatriated to Liverpool for a cremation service. Please adhere to Covid 19 restrictions, regarding face masks and social distancing, no handshaking, please, while attending the service. Also, you may leave a message in the condolences section for Nick’s family.

The death has occurred of Ber Byrne (née Doyle)

Barnhill, Castledermot, Kildare



Peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Maureen, sister Josephine, brothers Colm & Mick. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Michelle, sons Shane & Keith, her father Jack, grandchildren Sean, Cathal, Cadhla, Rylan & Heath, daughters-in-law Chae & Ash, brothers John & Dermot, sisters Geraldine & Ita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

MAY BER REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home Mill Road, Castledermot, Co. Kildare from 2pm to 10pm on Sunday with removal on Monday at 10:30am via her Residence ,walking from O'Neill's to The Church Of The Assumption Castledermot. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

Messages of condolences can be left on the link below.

Please respect Government & HSE guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of Albert Stone (Snr.)

Grange, Newtown, Enfield, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare



Late of Kilglynn, Kilcock.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McGrath (née Dooley)

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Loughbrown, Pollardstown, The Curragh and Tully East, Kildare Town. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Cathy (Katie), son in law Brian, granddaughters Rachel and Emma, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peggy Rest In Peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Melia (née Meenehan)

Coolock, Dublin / Kildare Town, Kildare



MELIA, Mary, (nee Meenehan), (Coolock, Dublin formerly Kildare), 28th January 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Raheny House Nursing Home, sadly missed by her loving sons Jimmy, Tommie and John, their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

"May she rest in peace."

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home Raheny Tuesday, 1st Febuary, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, 2nd Febuary, at St Luke The Evanglist Church, Kilmore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery Ext.