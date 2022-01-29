Search

30 Jan 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Sherlockstown bungalow on market for €1.275m

Huis ter Lande: Spacious countryside property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and countryside views

Kildare Property Watch: Sherlockstown bungalow on market for €1.275m

Huis Ter Lande, Sherlockstown

29 Jan 2022 9:30 PM

Huis ter Lande, a ‘house in the country’ in Sherlockstown, Sallins, is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €1.275 million.

The beautifully-finished bungalow spans over 4,700 sq ft and sits on 4.2 acres of prime Kildare land.

With stud rail fencing and countryside views as far as the eye can see, it is a perfectly situated country pad, combined with sleek, contemporary living inside.

The house is bright, airy, and incredibly spacious. Accommodation includes a large living/dining room with feature fireplace and a bespoke kitchen with marble flooring and granite workspaces.

Each of the five bedrooms and six bathrooms also offer a real sense of space and luxury.

Outside, there is a beautiful mature garden with a raised patio to enjoy. There are three stables and two paddocks to the rear of the property to boot.

The property is a short drive from Sallins, Straffan and Naas, with convenient access to Dublin.

Huis ter Lande is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €1,275,000.

Find out more

For further information please contact Coonan Property at 045 832020 or email: info@coonan.com.

See more pictures from the property below:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media