Kildare Property Watch: Sherlockstown bungalow on market for €1.275m

Huis ter Lande, a ‘house in the country’ in Sherlockstown, Sallins, is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €1.275 million.

The beautifully-finished bungalow spans over 4,700 sq ft and sits on 4.2 acres of prime Kildare land.

With stud rail fencing and countryside views as far as the eye can see, it is a perfectly situated country pad, combined with sleek, contemporary living inside.

The house is bright, airy, and incredibly spacious. Accommodation includes a large living/dining room with feature fireplace and a bespoke kitchen with marble flooring and granite workspaces.

Each of the five bedrooms and six bathrooms also offer a real sense of space and luxury.

Outside, there is a beautiful mature garden with a raised patio to enjoy. There are three stables and two paddocks to the rear of the property to boot.

The property is a short drive from Sallins, Straffan and Naas, with convenient access to Dublin.

Huis ter Lande is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €1,275,000.

For further information please contact Coonan Property at 045 832020 or email: info@coonan.com.

See more pictures from the property below: