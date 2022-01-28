Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, January 28

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) BERMINGHAM (née Birchall)

Celbridge, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare



BERMINGHAM (Nee Birchall) (Elm Hall, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Oughterard, Straffan, Co. Kildare) January 25th, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Patricia (Patty), beloved wife of the late William (Willie), dear mother of Mary, Philomena, Patricia and the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Joe and John, brother Frank, sister Ann, Monica and Esther, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening and Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday morning (1st February) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Patty’s funeral service may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Pansy (Mary) Davitt (née Morgan)

Celbridge, Kildare / Clonard, Meath / Virginia, Cavan



DAVITT (née Morgan), Pansy (Mary) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare, formerly of Anneville, Clonard, Co. Meath and Virginia, Co. Cavan) January 16th, 2022 (peacefully) in the dedicated care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved mother of Michael, Deirdre, Emer and Dermot. Beloved grandmother of Jonathan, Karl, Tom, Grace, David and George. Deeply regretted by her sister Anne and brothers Brian and Gerry, sisters and brother-in-law, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Removal on Monday morning (January 31st) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Pansy’s funeral service may be viewed (live only) via the following this LINK.

Condolences and messages of sympathy may be left by selecting “condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

The death has occurred of Marianne Fogarty Curran

Newbridge, Kildare



Fogarty-Curran, Roseberry, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Marianne, 27th Jan 2022 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. predeceased by her sister Nora. Sadly missed by her loving husband Francis, brothers Edward, Bernard, & Vincent, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Marianne Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Dominican College Church for 11am. Mass will be live streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid’s hospice, the Curragh. Donation box in church. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

The death has occurred of Owen Lawler

Halverstown, Naas, Kildare



Lawler, Owen, Halverstown, Naas, Co. Kildare, January 27th 2022, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, children Ian, Tony and Mark, daughters-in-law Loretta, Mary and Liz, grandchildren Fiachra and Kilian, sisters Mary, Cathy and Anne (RIP), brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 3-6pm. Removal on Monday at 12.30 o' clock to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh, for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://caraghparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Dillon Forde (née Brady)

Clane, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Dillon Forde (nee Brady), Ellen (Nellie), Clane, Co. Kildare and Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Monread Rd., Naas, Co. Kildare, January 26th 2022, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, following a short illness, beloved wife of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael P., son John, daughter Sara, step-son John, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Bernie and Deirdre, grandchildren, brother Philip, sisters Peggy, Kay and Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, friends and colleagues in NHI and ICA.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 2pm funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 2pm by clicking on the following link :https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Esther (Essie) Dunne (née Barry)

Clogheen, Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of Cloney, Athy County Kildare. Peacefully . Loving wife of the late Edward (Ned). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Jacquie and Thara(Taz), granddaughter Alanna, son-in-law Guy, brothers Joe and Dick, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours .

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10am (travelling via her residence) arriving St Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Removal afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving at 1:45 pm.

Cremation Service will be streamed live on

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Esther's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.