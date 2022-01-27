Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare

FILE PHOTO of Newbridge / GOOGLE EARTH
Newbridge Gardaí are investigating an incident in the town in which a man was allegedly assaulted.
The altercation took place on Wednesday of last week at around 1.30pm.
It's believed that the alleged victim was approached by another man.
The alleged victim was headbutted and sustained a broken nose.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred on the Main Street in Newbridge, Co.Kildare on 19th January.
"The incident occurred at approximately 1.30pm and man received facial injuries.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.