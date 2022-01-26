Search

26 Jan 2022

Local heritage projects across Kildare invited to apply for Council funding

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

26 Jan 2022 9:10 PM

Kildare County Council is inviting applications for the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2022 from individuals, groups and organisations who are carrying out local heritage projects.   

Heritage projects for the scheme must have a community benefit and can include projects such as monuments, archaeological objects, heritage objects, architectural heritage, flora, fauna, wildlife habitats, geology, heritage gardens, parks, and inland waterways.  

Examples of projects could include the creation of a wildflower meadow, a habitat survey, heritage signage, audits of local heritage and biodiversity signage boards and much more. 

The closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm Tuesday 15th March 2022. The Application form, guidance notes and address for applications is available on our website at https://kildare.ie/ countycouncil/AllServices/ Heritage/ HeritageProjectsandGrants/ 

 Enquiries can be made to heritage@kildarecoco.ie 

 All projects must be compliant with Government health guidance at commencement date.  

