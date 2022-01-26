Works set to start next month on Clongowes College in Kildare

Clongowes Wood College
Works are expected to commence next month on an extension to the Infirmary Building at Clongowes Wood College in Clane.
Builders will install a new lift from the ground floor to the second floor.
Works include the removal of three existing external windows.
A new partition will also form a new section of the corridor on the second floor.
Clongowes Wood College and its grounds are a protected structure under legislation.
Works are expected to take in the region of three months to complete, according to the Construction Information Services database.
