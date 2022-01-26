Kildare gardaí stop four cars at checkpoint in Naas

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have confirmed that they have stopped four cars at a checkpoint in Naas.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Gardaí seized four cars for not possessing tax and for being driven by unaccompanied learner drivers offences at checkpoint at Hazelmere, recently."
"FCPNs issued to all drivers," the account added.
