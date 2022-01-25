Six apartments being planned behind new restaurant in Kildare

Barrett House in Kildare town / PHOTO: Googlemaps
An application for planning permission has been lodged with Kildare Co Council for six new apartments at the rear of a restaurant in Kildare town.
The proposed dwellings are earmarked for a site behind Barrett House, which houses Agapé Café and Restaurant and O'Doole's Restaurant.
The refurbished premises on Market Square was formerly Grace's pub.
Being planned are six, two-bedroom apartments in a three-storey building.
A rear boundary wall will be removed and reconstructed as part of the plans.
