New shop near Kildare Village applies for licence to sell wine

A new Centra foodstore being located near Kildare Village intends to apply for a licence to sell wine.
The retail unit will form part of a fuel station on the Nurney Road in Kildare town, close to Junction 13 of the M7.
The operators of the Centra franchise plan to apply to the local Garda superintnedent and to Naas District Court for a certificate to hold a wine retailer's licence.
