L-driver arrested on Kildare motorway

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car speeding at 176kph in a 120kph zone.
The motorist was stopped and it was found that he/she was a learner driver, who are not permitted to drive on the motorway.
The motorist was arrested and court proceedings are to follow.
