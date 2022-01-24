Search

24 Jan 2022

Arrested on N7: Gardaí investigating car fire outside house carry out operation on Kildare/Dublin border

N7 road lanes to Kildare blocked near Rathcoole

File Photo

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

24 Jan 2022 2:47 PM

Gardaí have arrested two men on the N7 in connection with a suspected criminal damage by fire incident in Co Carlow yesterday evening.

At approximately 8.50pm, Gardaí received reports of a car on fire outside a residence in the Ballinabrannagh area in south Carlow.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí added: "Early investigations identified an offending vehicle and at approximately 9:35pm, Gardaí observed this vehicle on the Naas Road (N7) travelling towards Dublin.

"The car was stopped by Gardaí without incident.

"Two men in their 20s were arrested and they are currently being detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"The offending vehicle, which was reported stolen in the Castleknock area in December 2021, was seized for technical examination.

"Investigations are ongoing."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media