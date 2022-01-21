Search

21 Jan 2022

Kildare woman is the subject of 'large scale' garda investigation involving CAB, Naas District Court told

Kildare woman is the subject of 'large scale' garda investigation involving CAB, Naas District Court told

File Pic

Reporter:

Court reporter

21 Jan 2022

A woman residing in the town of Newbridge is currently the subject of a "large-scale" garda investigation, Naas District Court was told.

The comments were made by Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob on Thursday, January 20, who alleged that Paula Marina, from 850 Piercetown, is believed to be part of a fraud campaign along with other suspects.

The defendant was represented by solicitor Brian Larkin.

Sgt Jacob also said that the members of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are involved in the investigation.

He added that gardaí also found the 30-year-old in possession of a false driver's permit in her name on July 8 2021, which falls under section 29-2 of the Fraud Offences Act 2001.

The case has been pushed back to June 23 to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to continue station bail for the defendant until this date.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media