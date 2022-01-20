Lights will be installed along Newbridge pathway when funding is available - Kildare Co Council

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council said it will install public lighting on a popular pathway in Newbridge when funding is available.
Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer asked for illumination for the much-used pedestrian route from Rathcurragh to the Green Road, Newbridge.
The Council said that the Public Lighting Section will visit the location of the requested new streetlights, and it will then be assessed using a priority system within Kildare Lighting Infrastructure Priority Schedule (KLIPS).
A spokesperson added: "Lighting schemes will be scored on various factors and placed within KLIPS according to that score.
"The lighting within KLIPS will be installed as and when funds become available and depending on where the request
sits within KLIPS."
