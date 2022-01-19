Kildare Gardaí discover suspected stolen property in car

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí discovered suspected stolen property in a car which was driven suspiciously in the Carbury area on Tuesday.
A man driving the 2010 Skoda Octavia was also arrested.
Gardai searched the vehicle and found suspected stolen property such as clothing, a laptop bag and loose change.
Members of the public had reported thefts from parked cars in estates in Leixlip and Kilcock.
Property items were later reunited with the owners.
The suspect was charged and is due to face court proceedings.
