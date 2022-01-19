Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 19

The death has occurred of Mark BAILEY

Clane, Kildare



BAILEY, Mark (Clane, Co. Kildare) – 15th January, 2022 passed suddenly in the care of the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved father of Matthew and Andrew, treasured son of Noel and Myrtle, loving partner to Carol, dear brother of Yvonne, Sylvia, David and devoted grandad to Jay and Harry. Remembered with love by his uncle Francis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and work colleagues. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Removal to Clontarf & Scots Presbyterian Church on Wednesday (January 19th) for Funeral Service at 11.30am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

In line with HSE and Government guidelines, the Church capacity is limited to 50 precent, please, wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines laid out at the funeral home and the Church when attending this funeral.

Those who cannot attend may view Mark’s Funeral Service at 11.30am on Wednesday (January 19th) using the following link

https://clontarfchurch.ie/live-video-feed/

Family flowers only. All donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. You may leave a personal message of condolence for the family by visiting the condolence section below. Alternatively, a private message of condolence for Mark can be left by visiting

https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Berns

Nurney, Kildare



Formerly of Tully East, Kildare Town. Son of the late Christy and Frances Sadly missed by hi

The death has occurred of Charles E COONAN

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Coonan (Ballymore Eustace) – Jan 14, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Charles E, beloved father of Hilary, Andrew and Robert. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Frances; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, brothers Ian and Stuart, sister Consuelo, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Isabelle, Katherine, Charlie, Deirdre, Becky, Patrick, James, Clara and Bobbie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent De Paul and or The Friends of Naas Hospital. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

“Requiescat In Pace”

s loving wife Marie, daughter Jacqueline, son Damien, brothers James and Ciaran, sisters Therese, Helena, Rosemary, Frances and Fiona, brothers in law, sister in law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Chris Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Gannon

Newtown Rd., Maynooth, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare / Glenamoy, Mayo



Gannon, Anthony (Tony), Newtown Rd., Maynooth and late of Knockanally, Donadea, Co. Kildare and Glenamoy, Ballina, Co. Mayo, January 16th 2022, peacefully at The Mater Private Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, son Conor, daughters Louise, Catherine and Clare, daughter-in-law Orna, sons-in-law John and Jack, grandchildren Lauren, Olivia, Paige, Hailey and Thomas, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday for family and close friends from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am Funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moran (née Phelan)

Church View, Suncroft, Kildare



Peacefully at Silverstream Nursing Home, Dunlavin. Wife of the Late Patrick and mother of the late Tina. Sadly missed by your loving sons Liam and Michael, daughter Pauline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bella, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Tuesday from 2pm. Removal at 2:45pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for a cremation service at 4pm. Please adhere to all HSE and government guidelines at all times.

For livestreaming of Kathleen's Cremation Service please visit the following link:

Mount Jerome Crematorium

The death has occurred of Thomas (Gommie) Rennick

Maryville Grove, Kildare Town, Kildare



Suddenly; sadly missed by his loving wife Laoighse, son Tiernan, mother Geraldine, father Tommy, sister Debi, brother Trevor, Geraldine's partner Tommy, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday 20th January from 4.00p.m. until 8.00p.m. with Rosary at 7.00p.m. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30a.m. followed by burial in Suncroft Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, may leave a personal message for the family in the "Condolence" section below. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.



