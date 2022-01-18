Less than 3% of council homes vacant in County Kildare

According to Kildare County Council just 2.8% of its housing stock is currently vacant.

Some 91 properties need what it describes as major refurbishing while 61 properties require minor works.

Three properties — which are currently empty — are awaiting allocation.

Since November, some 31 homes have been completed and most of these are in Kildare Newbridge (13), Naas (10), and Athy (five).



There are none in the Clane Maynooth area.

The report shows that since November a total of 14 houses have been added to the list with Naas (five) and Kildare-Newbridge (four) contributing most of these.

Most of the houses which need a major amount of work are in Kildare-Newbridge (31), Naas (21) and Clane-Maynooth (20).

In the Athy area 156 need major work while four dwellings in Celbridge-Leixlip need major work.

Most of the properties needing minor work are located in Kildare-Newbridge (21).

This municipal district area is followed by Clane-Maynooth (17), Naas (12), Athy (eight) and Celbridge-Leixlip

(three).