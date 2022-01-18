Business as usual for Maynooth bar as it looks forward to 8pm restriction being lifted

O'Neill's Bar & Steakhouse in Maynooth
A well-known bar, what has sought planning permission for its upstairs function room to be converted into apartments, has insisted that normal trading will not be affected.
O'Neill's Bar & Steakhouse on the Main Street of Maynooth has lodged a planning application on the matter with Kildare Co Council.
The proposals will not interfere with trade for the ground floor lounge and outdoor decking area.
An earlier incorrect version of this article may have suggested that O'Neill's was closing, which was untrue as it remains business as usual for O'Neill's and January opening hours of 12 noon to 8pm will remain for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Management and staff said they're looking forward to getting back to normal hours when the 8pm restrictions are lifted.
The business has thanked all its loyal customers and for their continued support.
