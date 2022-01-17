Tennis club in Naas, Kildare seeking planning permission for two new Padel courts

File Pic
A tennis club in Naas, Kildare is seeking planning permission for the construction of two new Padel courts.
Documents show that The Trustees of Naas Lawn Tennis Club (NLTC) have applied for permission from Kildare County Council to construct two Padel tennis courts on a section of the existing carpark based at its premises in Oldtown, Naas.
It is understood that this development will be complete with an artificial grass surface, 4m high fencing around sections of the Padel courts perimeter and 6m high lighting posts.
The date received is listed as January 13 last, while the the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 16 and March 9 respectively.
NLTC was initially established in 1881.
Its sponsors include Audi, Komandor, Stairlifts Limited, Caremark and Fabucci.
