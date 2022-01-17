Firefighters warn to plug out appliances before going to bed

File Photo / Dublin Fire Brigade
Firefighters have warned householders to ensure they plug out all electrical devices before going to bed.
Dublin Fire Brigade said personnel were called to a smell of burning in a house earlier this month.
On investigation the burning was coming from a laptop which was plugged in charging overnight.
A spokesperson said: "Plug out any electrical items that aren’t needed, and never charge any item overnight."
"Charge your tech safely - never under a pillow or duvet."
