Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, January 17

The death has occurred of KATHLEEN CROWN (née CORRIGAN)

Dublin / Kildare



CROWN (née Corrigan) Kathleen, SRN, SCM, aged 95, peacefully, January 14 at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her son John, grandchildren Katie, Jack, Mia and James, daughter-in-law Orla, sisters Maeve and Rita, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by her husband Jack, sisters Mary Josephine, Eileen and Laura, brothers Frank and Paul. Deeply devout, consistently curious and quick of wit, Kathleen had a distinguished career as a nurse in Dublin and New York which spanned six decades. Her later years were spent in the compassionate and expert care of Sr. Bernadette Murphy, the community and staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Dalkey.

Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Monkstown Monday 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral Mass (Tuesday) Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook 1.00 pm (which may be viewed on the following link https://donnybrookparish.ie/webcam/) followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Mourners are requested to observe current public health guidelines.

The death has occurred of Rose ROE (née McHugh)

Cova House, Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare



Roe (nee McHugh) (Cova House, Sallins Road, Naas) – Jan 16, 2022, (peacefully), in the care of the staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home, Rose, beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Michael, Dermot (deceased), James and Caroline; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren Shane, Kathryn, Gillian, Anna, Andrew, James (jnr), Bobby, Jimmy, Sal and Lulu, five great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday from 4pm to 8pm at her daughter’s home in Athgarvan (Eircode R56 KC03). Removal on Tuesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Taaffe

Blacktrench, Naas, Kildare



Taaffe, Richard (Richie), St. Martins, Blacktrench, Naas, Co. Kildare. January 16th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving brothers and sisters gone before him. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, children Noreen, Leo, Seanie, Fiona, Martin, Imelda and Aileen, daughters-in-law Tanya, Fiona, and Laura, sons-in-law George, Thomas, Colin and Alan, 16 adored grandchildren, brothers Paddy (England) and Marty, sisters Teresa (England) and Chrissie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday from 4pm - 8pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://caraghparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Naas Care of the Aged Centre.

House strictly private please.

Please adhere to all HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Joe McGarry

Celbridge, Kildare / Antrim Town, Antrim



McGarry, Celbridge, Kildare (formerly of Tannaghmore) 15th January. Joe R.I.P died after a short illness at Connolly Hospital, Dublin. Dearly beloved husband of Mary, son of the late Joe & Jane McGarry, and brother of Robert, Mary, Roisin, Michaela, Maeve, Michael, Arthur & Seamus. Also remembering Joe’s late brother (first) Michael.

Funeral Arrangements later.

On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law Pat, Liam, Peter & Hugh, sisters-in-law Lyn, Roisin and the late Lorraine & Dympna, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins, and wider family circle.

Joe’s philosophy in life was that of the Good Samaritan, ‘If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?’





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Oliver MCGLYNN

Sallins, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



McGlynn (Sallins and formerly of Naas) – Jan 14, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Oliver, beloved brother of Nicky, Tony, Miriam, Anna and Thomas; Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Please re-check this page on Monday afternoon for details of funeral arrangements.

“May He Rest In Peace”





Funeral Arrangements Later