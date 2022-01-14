Search

16 Jan 2022

'People shouldn't rush into marriage', Kildare judge says

'People shouldn't rush into marriage', Kildare judge says

Judge Desmond Zaidan

Reporter:

Court reporter

14 Jan 2022

A Kildare judge stressed that young people "shouldn't rush into marriage" during a court case.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments during an alleged domestic violence hearing in Naas District Court on Thursday, January 13.

He heard testimony from a woman who sought a protection order from the court against her partner.

The woman, who said that she was from the Travelling community, alleged that her husband was trying to control her, even going so far as to forbidding her from talking to her friends and family.

The woman further alleged that he refused to let her leave their home, as well as their relationship in general.
After being informed by the woman that she was married at the age of 17, the Judge said that he had issue with the fact that the defendant married so young.

Previously, the previous minimum age of marriage in Ireland was 16, but this was increased to 18 in 1995.

Speaking directly to the woman, he said: "Now, it's not your fault, you were in love... all I'm saying is that there's a reason why this law is in place."

The judge agreed to grant an interim protection order. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media