Chance to win a house with Kildare charity

A Kildare based animal rescue charity has launched a massive house draw for a property worth €400,000 in Dublin.

My Lovely Horse Rescue, which is based in the north of the county, has launched the raffle with tickets selling for €23 each.

It hopes to raise €200,000 if all 40,000 tickets are sold. This will allow it to make huge improvements, build new stables and improve its much needed sick bay.

My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue was established in 2011 and is run by mainly volunteers determined to end the suffering of animals in Ireland via education and lobbying for the enforcement of animal welfare legislation.

“We work with Gardaí, local councils, legislators, local community groups to improve awareness of legislation among authorities and horse welfare with urban horse owners,” said the organisation in a statement.

“We launched My Lovely Pig Rescue in 2020, our love and admiration of pigs has led us to fight for their rights in Ireland, show people just how truly amazing they are. We also rescue dogs, cats, goats and sheep.”

The draw is for a three bedroom townhouse in the Royal Canal Park.

The house comes fully furnished and the stamp duty and all legal fees will be paid.

The layout of the property is over three floors with the kitchen, dining area, living room, and bathroom on the ground floor. The townhouses have individual gardens.

The first floor consists of one double and one single bedroom and a bathroom with bath and shower while the second floor features a large double bedroom with en-suite, and separate storage room.

Check out the My Lovely Horse Rescue page on Facebook for more details.