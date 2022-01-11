Search

11 Jan 2022

LATEST: Kildare has sixth lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country last week

LATEST: Kildare has sixth lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country last week

File Pic of an antigen test

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

County Kildare has the sixth lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country last week, according to the latest figure.

The county's 7 day Covid-19 incidence rate for week 52 of 2021 was 1,133.5 cases, per 100,000 of the population.

It was confirmed that 2,522 cases of the virus were recorded in the county between St Stephen's Day & New Year's Eve, and that the median age of those infected in the county was 30 years.

The county with the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 over the Christmas period was Kerry at a rate of 884 cases per 100,000 of the population, followed by Wexford, Waterford, Cavan, Wicklow and then Kildare.

Of the six listed counties, Westmeath was hit the hardest with the virus during this period, with incidence rates more than double the national average, at 3,056.

'Little urgency from the Government to support households' — Kildare TD

Flexible Leaving Certificate approach must be adopted, Kildare Senator says

Kildare County Council confirm burst watermain repairs for tomorrow

Kildare house prices to rise by 12% this year

Property

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media