Environmental responsibility also falls back on the public, Kildare Councillor says

Pic: Geralt, Pixabay
A Councillor for the Clane area has insisted that "environmental responsibility also falls back on the public" in County Kildare.
Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy made the comments at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, January 7, while speaking about the following motion: "That the council outline the quantity of waste recovered from public roads within the Clane-Maynooth MD during 2021 and detail the ongoing support for volunteers who assist with dumping and litter gathering."
He said that while he welcomed the news that less incidences of litter had been reported in the MD, he stressed that people should also be aware of their own responsibility to take care of their local environment.
Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Wyse agreed with him, but added that the pandemic had resulted in overall less litter throughout the MD.
He added: "The good news is that we are winning this fight."
