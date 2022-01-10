Deaths in County Kildare

Mary Murphy

Mary (Nuala) Murphy (née Kennedy), Rathbride Road, Kildare town

January 7. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann, Brigid and Mary, sons Larry, Matthew, Stephen and Pat , grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 5pm on Sunday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines and wear face masks at all times.

Dolores Mitchell (née Naughton), Straffan Road, Maynooth / Crumlin, Dublin

January 6, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, sons Edward, Mark and Brian, daughters-in-law Anna, Michelle and Niamh, grandchildren Derry, Alan, Leon and Rian, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth fpr 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD.ie by clicking on the following link: http://copd.ie/donate/ Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish. Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accepts no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues. Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Carmel King

Carmel King (née Fitzpatrick), Mountain view, Athgarvan / Kildare town

January 7. Formerly of Rowanville, Kildare Town. peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Patrick, John, Mary, Denis, Carmel and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, brother Tom, sisters Betty and Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home on Sunday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Anna Byrne

Anna Byrne (née O'Connor), Rockbarton Park, Salthill, Galway / Moylough, Galway / Newbridge

January 5. Formerly of Salthill House, Galway, College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Moylough, Co. Galway. On the 5th January, 2022 Anna passed away peacefully at home. Much loved wife of the late Denis and mother of recently deceased Anna-Marie. Mourned and sadly missed by her son Tommy and daughters Denise, Fiona and Linda, sons-in-law Con, Charles and Michael, her adored and cherished grandchildren Eugene and Gregory, James, Eimear and Conor, brother Benny, sister Yvonne, the extended Byrne and O’Connor family, carers, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Anna on Monday, 10th January, a 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Livestream link for Mass on the day is available on http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/. Funeral after Mass to the new cemetery, Bohermore. To leave a personal message for the family please use the book of Condolence at RIP.ie. Thank you sincerely for your thoughtfulness at this sad time. In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 you are asked to please maintain social distancing at the funeral, to kindly wear a mask and avoid shaking hands. Thank you.

Anna Swords, Newbridge, Kildare / Courtown, Wexford

January 5. Pre-deceased by her parents Sean and Eileen, her brother John and sister Roisin. Beloved mother of Íde and precious sister of Sheelagh and Nualagh and honory sister Jean. Deeply regretted by her daughter, sisters, Íde's partner Gary, grandchildren Lilly Maye and Jordan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey, on Monday 10th January from 5 p.m until 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 11th January followed by Private Cremation. Owing to the current regulations Social Distance Rules will apply in the funeral home (face masks must be worn) for the safety of the family and all in attendance. The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this very sad and difficult time and would be grateful if you would express your messages of sympathy on the condolence link at RIP.ie

Thomas McBride

Thomas (Tommy) Mac Bride, Maynooth / Mountcharles, Donegal

January 7. The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles, Co. Donegal. Tommy passed away peacefully in New York on the 7th January, 2022 in the company of his loving daughter Maura and son Tommy Jr. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family. A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian. Solas na bhFlaitheas ar a anam. Family flowers only by request. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patsy McCluskey

Patsy (Honora) McCluskey (née McCormack), Kilcock / Maynooth

January 9. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving parents Bridget and Ned McCormack. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa and son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Siobhan and Brian, daughter Emma and son-in-law Alex, grandchildren Aimee, Lily and Beth, son Stephen and daughter-in-law Kami Krity, grandchildren Liam and Evan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends. Patsy will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday (Jan. 11th) from 4pm - 6pm for family and close friends. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday (Jan. 12th) at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 11:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday (Jan. 12th) at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/ Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Patsy to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link :https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/ Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Declan McCarthy

Declan McCarthy, Swords, Dublin / Naas

Late of Swords, Co. Dublin & formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare) (late of D.A.A. & formerly of Aer Lingus & Jury's Hotel) (Past captain of Beaverstown Golf Club) - January 8th, 2022 (peacefully) at the Beacon Hospital after a long illness bravely borne with dignity. Beloved husband of Carmel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sister Maeve, brothers Brendan and Ciaran, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Suzanne and Mary, nieces Ciara, Fiona, and Eimear, nephew Cillian, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Wednesday (Jan. 12th) morning to St. Cronan's Church, Brackenstown, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on church webcam through the link below. Family flowers only please, donations if desired the Irish Cancer Society. Church webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-cronans-church-brackenstown-swords Messages of sympathy for Declan's family can be left in in the condolences section at RIP.ie.

Robert (Bob) Downey, Artillery Place, Newbridge, / Antrim

January 8.

Formerly of Co. Antrim. Peacefully at his home. husband of the late Josephine, father of the late Michael and father in law of the late Tim. Sadly missed by his loving children Liz, Rob, Jony, Pat, Mary, Anne, Collette, Sean, Clare and Jim, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bob rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Sheila Heydon-Hughes (née Fennin), Calverstown Little, Kildare

January 9. Peacefully at her home, beloved wife of the late Martin Heydon and Denis Hughes. Deeply regretted by her loving children Rosemary, Annette and Martin Heydon, son in law Marcelo, daughter in law Bríanne, Rosemary’s fiancé Martin, her beloved grandchildren, Liam, Molly, Marc, Martin D, Pádraic, John and Juliet, her brother Michael Fennin, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday 10th from 4pm-8pm and Tuesday 11th from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal by Doyle's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to the Church of SS Mary and Laurence Crookstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Donations if desired to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. The mass will be live streamed on www.narraghmoreandmooneparish.ie Please have regard to HSE and government guidelines, regarding social distancing and wearing of face coverings at all times. Those who would like to leave a personal message for Sheila's family, may do so in the link provided at RIP.ie.

Patrick Geoghegan

Patrick Geoghegan, Leixlip

January 8. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Ciss) and loving father of Ken and Gary. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Joe. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, sister June, brothers Austin,Oliver and David, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth, tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 7pm, for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. In compliance with Government guidelines and to ensure the safety of all, please ensure Social Distancing and Public Health advise is adhered to. If you wish you may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below at RIP.ie.

Eve Dourado (née Johnston), Kildare town / Naas

December 21. Wakefield, West Yorkshire and formerly of Kildare and Naas. Eve passed away peacefully on 21 December 2021 at the Wakefield Hospice after a short illness. Dearly beloved Wife to Bob, devoted mother to Elaine, Denise and Louise, much loved sister to Chris, Sr Conchessa (Peggy), Monica, Maria and Bernadette, brothers Seamus, Tony and the late Alfie, much adored mother-in-law to Nigel and Giles and cherished grandma to Maya, William and Joseph and a very dear friend to many. She will be missed by each and every one of us and by all those who got to know and to love her. Funeral service on Monday 17th January 2022, at Wakefield Crematorium at 14:15 hours. No flowers are requested, but any donations in lieu of flowers to Wakefield Hospice would be greatly appreciated. All enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service Tel.No. 0044 1924 376590. A private memorial mass will be held for Eve on Saturday 15th January in the Carmelite Friary in Kildare Town at 2pm. You are invited to leave a message of support and sympathy for Eve's family by clicking on the Condolences section at RIP.ie. May Eve Rest In Peace.

Mary Crossan

Mary Crossan (née Allen), Dara Park, Newbridge

January 1. Formerly of Meeting Lane, Athy. Wife of the late Paddy. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. sadly missed by her loving daughters Catrina, Lisa and Bernie, sons Paul, Pj, John and Kevin, grandchildren Dayna, Alicia, Aaron, Elaine, Tina, Donna, Glencora, Jamie, Mikey and Stephen, great grandchildren Katie, Layla and Charlotte, sons-in-law Gerry and Rory, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. House strictly private please. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Michael McCormack

Michael McCormack, Athy / Portlaoise

January 8. The death has occurred of Michael McCormack, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Catherine (Dolly) and most cherished father to Gerardine (Kelly), Jacqueline (Downes), Emmanuel, John , Adrienne (McEvoy), sons-in-law Luke, Frank, Conor, daughters-in-law Sheila and Anne, adored grandchildren Niamh, Colm, Katie, Laura, Clare, Megan, Caoimhe, Ciara, Emma, Jack, Kevin, Paul, Fiona and great granddaughters Ngila and Isabelle, brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning (January 11th) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy . The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section at RIP.ie. House will be strictly private due to Covid-19.

















