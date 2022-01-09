Kildare Property Watch: Five-bed with a castle on your doorstep in Grangenolvin

A detached five-bedroom residence on circa 1.63 acres, with a separate mews, is for sale in south Kildare.

The Paddock is located in Grangenolvin, close to Kilkea Castle and within easy reach of Castledermot and Athy.

The 3,300 sq ft, 35-year-old home was extensively reforbished in the mid-2000s, and is for sale for offers in excess of €480,000.

Mews apartment

According to selling agent Jordan Auctioneers, This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a substantial home finished to a high standard with many extra features including a c 500 sq ft mews suitable as a separate apartment / home office in addition to a secure, block built stable and c ½ acre paddock.

The property is situated in a most wonderful rural setting with commanding views of the surrounding countryside and close to the famous Kilkea Castle and Golf course.

It is approached through a recessed entrance with tarmacadam drive. The property is nestled on a mature site enclosed by trees and hedges.

Outside, the property has generous lawns and paddock to the rear, plus a south-west facing rear garden with wooden deck and terrace, paved Indian sandstone patio, gravel pathways, pond with power for fountain/light, outside toilet (WC and WHB.), outside lighting and outside tap.

The entrance hall has double height ceilings, a gallery landing, and double doors to the lounge, which features a marble fireplace.

The separate dining room leads on to the kitchen/breakfast/living area, which has contemporary fitted units. The living area features an inset stove.

There is a separate pantry and utility room with acces to the garden, plus a walk-in hotpress and cloakroom area.

The ground floor also has a full bathroom and an office/fifth bedroom.

Family games room

On the lower ground floor, there is a family room — currently used as a games room with a purpose-built bar — which has separate French doors providing access to the garden, plus two small storerooms.

Upstairs, the master suite has a dressing room and ensuite. There are three other bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Folding stairs provide access to the attic, which is partly floored.

For more information, contact selling agent Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 or email clive@jordancs.ie.

SEE MORE PICTURES OF THE PROPERTY BELOW: