Kildare animals in need: Why you should microchip your pet

The KWWSPCA would like to encourage everyone to get their dogs and their cats microchipped. It does not cost very much and all veterinary practices will perform the simple procedure which only takes a few minutes.

It is now a legal requirement for all dogs to be microchipped and registered to a recognised database (such as Fido, the Kennel Club, Animark), so if your dog is not microchipped and registered, you are breaking the law.

If you have a dog and it is microchipped, it would be worth getting your vet to check that your contact details have been registered and are up to date.

Quite a few of the dogs who come into our care and into the care of the Dog Warden Service are microchipped, but they are not registered or the contact details are out of date.

If you follow us on Facebook you will see that we feature so many pictures of missing cats. We would advise cat owners to get their cats microchipped.

Although it is not a legal requirement, it is very useful when cats go missing and when stray cats are found. Owners can be reunited with their pets so much more quickly and easily, leading to a lot less stress and heartache.

Thanks

The KWWSPCA would like to thank Minister Charlie McConalogue, his Ministers of State, Senator Pippa Hackett ,Martin Heydon, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for the grant of €34,500 for the coming year.

The Society is very grateful for this annual grant, which was increased by €4,500 for 2022. The grant will go towards the very large veterinary and other operational costs that will be incurred by the KWWSPCA in the coming months.

Reopening

Our charity shop in Newbridge, Noah's Ark is ready for reopening on Tuesday, January 4. The shop has built up a reputation for selling high quality clothes and delivering great value for money.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook