Rocks and fireworks allegedly thrown at car in Sallins area

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after a motorist alleged that rocks and fireworks were thrown at a car in Sallins.
The incident happened in the Clane Road area of Sallins late on New Year's Eve.
A Garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in Sallins on 1st January, 2022.
"A number of items were allegedly thrown towards a car which was driving in the area.
"Damage was caused to the vehicle but no persons were harmed.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.