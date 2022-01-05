Appeal for information on white van involved in collision on N7

FILE PHOTO of the N7
A man who was involved in a collision with a white van on the N7 on New Year's Eve is trying to trace the vehicle.
The father of three, who contacted RTE Radio's Liveline programme, said he and his wife were travelling along the N7 southbound at 5.20pm on December 31 when the incident happened.
He said a white van travelling at speed crashed into the rear of his vehicle before leaving the scene.
Three children aged 13, 12 and nine were in the back seat of the car.
The collision took place between Junction 1 and Junction 1A between the M50 and Newland's Cross.
The man appealed to anybody who witnessed the incident or anybody with dash cam footage of the area at the time.
