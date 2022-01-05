Cash taken during burglary in Newbridge

Newbridge Garda Station
Cash was taken during a burglary in Newbridge last week.
The incident happened in the Ailesbury Park area of the town on December 29.
A window was forced open and a room was ransacked at about 5.30pm on the date.
A Garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred in Newbridge, Co Kildare on 29th December 2021.
"A small sum of cash was taken.
"No damage to property was reported.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.