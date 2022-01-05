Kildare Gardaí on patrol on Christmas Eve were forced to put out fire in bizarre incident

Garda Station lantern
Kildare Gardai on patrol late on Christmas Eve were forced to put out a fire which was started deliberately.
The gardai spotted the blaze at a clothes recycling bin on the car park of Rathangan GAA.
It's believed that somebody had set clothes alight.
The blaze was quickly brought under control with a fire extinguisher and an investigation began into the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact local gardaí.
