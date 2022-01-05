Kildare County Council confirm week-long drainage and resurfacing works at T-junction

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that drainage and resurfacing works will continue for a week at a T-junction site.
Drainage works and resurfacing will take place at L-2005 / L-6034 (T junction in the center of Johnstown, close to Johnstown Gardens) Johnstown, Kildare.
KCC has said that these works will take place from today Wednesday, January 5 to Wednesday, January 12, between the hours of 8am to 6pm, subject to weather conditions.
It added: "Traffic Management will be in the form of Stop / Go Traffic Lights, there will be a detour in place for HGV’s."
"KCC wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused at this time."
