Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 5

The death has occurred of Karl Breen

Knockenrahan, Arklow, Wicklow / Leixlip, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Betty (née Ryder), adored father of Susan, Carrie, Jacqui, Karl & Andrea & father-in-law of the late Fergus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law John, Paul & Stephen, daughter-in-law Róisín, grandchildren Shannen, Ava, Faye, Jack, Ciara, Zach, Libby, Aed & Feidhelm, great-granddaughter Katelyn, brothers-in-law Eddie & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in peace.

Karl’s funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday.

A service in celebration of Karl's life will be held there at 12 noon on Friday & those who cannot attend are welcome to join via live-stream

www.johnsweeneyandsons.ie/our-webcam/.

Funeral afterwards to St. Gabriel’s Cemetery where Karl will be reunited with his beloved Betty, walking via the Wexford Road & pausing at Knockenrahan.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Arklow Cancer Support Group

www.arklowcancersupport.ie.

Messages of sympathy & support can be expressed in the condolence section below.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Brian Dowling

Rosconnell Square, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of the Curragh Camp. father of the late Michael and nephew of the late Val.

Sadly missed by his parents Sean and Kathleen, sisters Celine, Ashley and Pammella, brother Thomas, partner Jordan, aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Brian rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of John Farrell

6 Forest Park, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will be held at 11am (Saturday 7th January) in St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Mooney

Ballybrack, Carbury, Kildare



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Mooney, peacefully, Larchfield Nursing Home and late of Ballybrack, Carbury, Co. Kildare January 3rd 2022. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Tom sisters in Law, nephews, nieces and her friends in Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane, Co Kildare.

May Lizzie Rest in peace

Funeral Mass this Friday 7th January at 1.30 pm in Church of The Holy Family Kilshanroe and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery Please adhere to covid 19 restrictions regarding face masks and social distancing, no handshaking please while attending the funeral. For those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations cannot, you may view Lizzie’s Funeral Mass at no https://www.carburyparish.ie/church/kilshanroe/ and leave a message in the condolences section.

The death has occurred of Michael BRAZIL

Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare



BRAZIL Michael (Naas Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 2nd January 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Michael, predeceased by his wife Mamie. Sadly missed by his son Pat and family, sister Betty, brother-in-law Donal, sisters-in-law Rita and Marie, extended loving family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Tuesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.