Search

05 Jan 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 5

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 5

The late John Farrell

The death has occurred of Karl Breen
Knockenrahan, Arklow, Wicklow / Leixlip, Kildare

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Betty (née Ryder), adored father of Susan, Carrie, Jacqui, Karl & Andrea & father-in-law of the late Fergus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law John, Paul & Stephen, daughter-in-law Róisín, grandchildren Shannen, Ava, Faye, Jack, Ciara, Zach, Libby, Aed & Feidhelm, great-granddaughter Katelyn, brothers-in-law Eddie & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

 

Rest in peace.

 

Karl’s funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday.

A service in celebration of Karl's life will be held there at 12 noon on Friday & those who cannot attend are welcome to join via live-stream

www.johnsweeneyandsons.ie/our-webcam/.

Funeral afterwards to St. Gabriel’s Cemetery where Karl will be reunited with his beloved Betty, walking via the Wexford Road & pausing at Knockenrahan.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Arklow Cancer Support Group

www.arklowcancersupport.ie.

 

Messages of sympathy & support can be expressed in the condolence section below.

 

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Brian Dowling
Rosconnell Square, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of the Curragh Camp. father of the late Michael and nephew of the late Val.

Sadly missed by his parents Sean and Kathleen, sisters Celine, Ashley and Pammella, brother Thomas, partner Jordan, aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Brian rest in peace.

 

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of John Farrell
6 Forest Park, Athy, Kildare

Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

 

Requiem Mass will be held at 11am (Saturday 7th January) in St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

 

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Mooney
Ballybrack, Carbury, Kildare

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Mooney, peacefully, Larchfield Nursing Home and late of Ballybrack, Carbury, Co. Kildare January 3rd 2022. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Tom sisters in Law, nephews, nieces and her friends in Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane, Co Kildare.

 

May Lizzie Rest in peace

 

Funeral Mass this Friday 7th January at 1.30 pm in Church of The Holy Family Kilshanroe and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery Please adhere to covid 19 restrictions regarding face masks and social distancing, no handshaking please while attending the funeral. For those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations cannot, you may view Lizzie’s Funeral Mass at no https://www.carburyparish.ie/church/kilshanroe/ and leave a message in the condolences section.

The death has occurred of Michael BRAZIL
Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare

BRAZIL Michael (Naas Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 2nd January 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Michael, predeceased by his wife Mamie. Sadly missed by his son Pat and family, sister Betty, brother-in-law Donal, sisters-in-law Rita and Marie, extended loving family, relatives and friends.

 

May Michael Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Tuesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church
Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.
 
Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media