BREAKING: Met Eireann has just issued a Weather Warning which may cause travel disruption

Low temperatures may cause travel disruption / FILE PHOTO
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Warning for Low Temperatures and ice for the country.
Forecasters said tonight and Wednesday morning will see a widespread sharp frost with icy stretches.
Lowest temperatures of -3 degrees may be seen in many areas which may lead to some travel disruption.
The Warning, which was issued at 5pm, is valid from 7pm this evening to 10am tomorrow morning.
