Plans for new vet clinic in Blessington

Plans have been revealed for a new veterinary clinic in Blessington town.
A planning application on the issue was submitted to Wicklow County Council by Highfield Veterinary Unlimited Company,
Being proposed is a veterinary clinic complete with retail space and all associated site works to be located on the Main Street.
