LATEST: Met Eireann warns of snow tonight as cold snap arrives

FILE PHOTO
Met Eireann has forecast rain, sleet and snow over the country this evening.
In a Weather Advisory for Ireland, forecasters said ice may lead to treacherous conditions into tomorrow morning.
The Advisory is valid from 8pm tonight to 9am tomorrow.
The state weather service said:
A mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight (Monday night) with a cold airmass following from the north.
Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.
