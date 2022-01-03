Garda stations remain open but people encouraged to use other ways of contacting gardaí

An Garda Siochána has urged members of the public to contact gardaí by alternative means rather than walking into garda stations due to the spread of Covid-19.

Nevertheless the public offices of garda stations remain open.

A Garda statement said:

As the impact and spread of the current phase of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus increases An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public that while all Public Offices of Garda stations remain open, if you need to contact An Garda Síochána please consider the following:

In an EMERGENCY always dial 999/112 - You should use this service if a crime or incident is happening now or if anyone is in immediate danger.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, please make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, An Garda Síochána continues to reassure victims of domestic abuse, You are not alone, An Garda Síochána is ‘STILL HERE’ to listen to help and to protect.”

NON-EMERGENCY or GENERAL enquiries:

- Please consider carefully if you physically need to attend at the Garda station or if the form, or other service is urgently required at this time.

- For non-emergency or general enquiries, you can contact your local Garda Station by Telephone and Email.

- Contact details for all Garda stations and key offices are available in the Garda Stations Directory

Did you know:

- You can report the theft of property (in certain circumstances) up to a value of €1000 online, please go to this link

- In other circumstances, contact An Garda Síochána and we will attend to you as soon as practicable.

- If you need to renew a passport, a Passport Card, or apply for a Passport Card this service may be available using the Online Passport Renewal Service.

Other means of reporting information to An Garda Síochána:

Garda Confidential Line – 1800 666 111

Hate Crime Online Reporting: CLICK HERE

Traffic Watch - 0818 205 805

Crimestoppers Freefone - 1800 250 025

Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting Line - 1800 40 60 80

