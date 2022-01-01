Gardening with Jo: Getting set for 2022 in the garden

At this time of year we always take a good long break here at Caragh Nurseries. We closed this year on December 23 and we don't reopen until January 4.

This last two months we have been so very busy with so many new projects that we’ve been working on. We’ve been developing a new app which is almost ready to launch in the New Year; we have been expanding the next area of the nursery for development, adding new standing out beds to increase the area for containerised plants and trees; and lastly we have just started refurbishing an area on the nursery that we were never entirely happy with.

For those of you that have been to our nursery, the area behind our train that housed lots of different plants including many of our hydrangeas, rhododendrons, climbers and our fruit, always seemed to look untidy whatever we did, so with the help of our designers that is having a facelift too. Its been all go.

This last year we have been involved in designing and building so many beautiful gardens and we feel privileged to have been tasked with these. We know that we have created some outstanding gardens and also that we have given some of those clients a new love of their gardens and gardening, it all goes hand in hand and it makes us so very proud.

This coming year we will be, fingers crossed, able to create the Caragh Nurseries Garden at Bloom in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. The show has been missing for the last two years and we hope this is the year that it not only returns but it returns with an almighty bang!

Everyone involved in Irish garden design and landscape architecture is invested in the show going ahead and we can promise you that the show will have been worth the wait. Our garden has been designed by our friend and design legend Andrew Dunne of Andrew Christopher Designs. He has created the most exceptional garden and its building will be the culmination of three years of preparing and then disappointment - so we are so happy to be able to bring it to you this coming year.

Next year, we will welcome a new garden designer to our team of creatives. Piotr is a qualified architect and will be working with Ian and Kathryn on their garden plans. The end of this year saw Lucien and Don join our landscaping and planting crews, working under the expert guidance of David, our operations manager and doing a sterling job and turning those plans into reality.

I am very excited to say that after completely selling out in record time last year and having no stock for almost the remainder of the year, my furniture design label Finn & Elder has new stocks going into 2022.

We took delivery from my production house of four containers of beautifully handcrafted outdoor sofas and dining sets and another of the same again is in production to arrive before the end of February. Hopefully that will mean that we will have the stock that you require at least if you get there early enough. I will be updating all the stock ready for our return on January 4.

Lastly but not least, our amazing team in production on the nursery have been so very busy ensuring we have the very best quality of plants ready for 2022 with lots of new additions.

2021 you’ve been different, good different peppered with some more difficult times, and that is all thanks to our very loyal, somewhat demanding (but we wouldn’t want it any other way) clients who keep us on our toes and well grounded every day.

We just think ourselves so very lucky to be doing what we love and that you love what we do - thank you all. Now before I get too emotional I'd like to wish you a Happy New Year, I hope 2022 brings you health and happiness and we hope to see you soon.