2021 Kildare news review: Historic Bodenstown cemetery is now full

Bodenstown cemetery is known far and wide as the burial place of Wolfe Tone, the leading Irish revolutionary figure and one of the founding members in Belfast and Dublin of the United Irishmen — a republican society determined to end British rule in Ireland.

Locally, it the burial place for the Sallins area. It is located on the town's outskirts and it is full.

Cllr Bill Clear wanted to know at a Naas Municipal District meeting if the council would consider buying land near the existing cemetery.

He said this land is now up for sale.

However, according to Kildare County Council, considerations must include the availability of funding, whether the site is fit for purpose, the cost of the land and if it is fair and reasonable, issues around access, and that the land is appropriately zoned.

KCC also said if it seeks to purchase lands it should do so in a fair and transparent manner.

Cllr Carmel Kelly noted that planning permission has been given for a new cemetery nearby.

And she claimed the developer of this cemetery had indicated that the planning permission for this development will not be let run out.

Cllr Kelly said it is important to have a cemetery because local people do not want to have to “move out to be buried.”

However, Cllr Bill Clear said it would not be up to a private developer to do this.

A plan for a cemetery to be developed nearby by a private company has been approved by Kildare County Council some three and a half years ago.

The council gave planning permission for a cemetery with 1384 plots, adjoining Bodenstown yard graveyard, between Sallins and Clane.

Amendoeira Developments said it will also provide parking facilities in the form of a 30 space car park and an overflow parking area as well as a new entrance for vehicles on a 3.75 acre site.