2021 Kildare news review: Keith Walsh reveals truth behind his new stage show

Being let go from a big gig would greatly upset most people... but for Keith Walsh, this provided him with the motivation to get himself back in touch with what he loves.

Broadcaster and Newbridge man Keith managed to compile his feelings of doubt, anxiety and finding strength in humour during this tumultuous period of his life into his one-man stage show Pure Mental, which debuted in the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on November 19.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, the former DJ and comedian said he would describe himself as “a blinkered, determined person.”

An island of secrets

Keith explained that going into therapy after losing his job at RTÉ (which he said was made at the suggestion of his wife) helped him to open up more about his emotions.

“To my wife and kids, I was always the strong, silent type, and when people saw the ‘new’ me, they were a bit shocked and didn’t really know what to make of me. I feel different after therapy: more vulnerable, but more honest.

“There’s nothing wrong with it, I’m just changing, and changing for the better.”

Keith also said that he believes that many men from his generation, himself included, were often taught to get on with their lives in spite of whatever trauma would come their way.

He pointed to his friend suddenly dying in his arms at first year, as the result of a heart condition he didn’t know his friend even had at the time.

“I wasn’t offered counselling or any supports, I was just expected to get on with my day.

“I feel really sorry for those back in the ‘70s and ‘80s who had to endure abuse or violence in the home, behind closed doors... we (Ireland) were, and in some ways still are, an island of secrets.”

On a lighter note, he added: “We were often told to ‘just grow a pair of balls’... which I never understood, because they’re very vulnerable things!”

“It’s OK to be imperfect”

Keith also gave advice he would give anyone going through a stressful period in their lives: “I don’t think bad things have to happen, but life is arbitrary, and it’s important to know that how you deal with what life throws at you is crucial.

“It’s OK to be imperfect.”

He concluded: “Being let go from my breakfast show turned out to be a big revelation: at that time, I was probably too focused on my career... it ultimately showed me that what really matters in life are your friends, family and your passions.”