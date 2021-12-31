Deaths in County Kildare

Msgr Daniel Logan

Msgr. Daniel B Logan, Killina, Carbury

December 27. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Ellen. Msgr. Dan is sadly missed by the Bishop and Priests of the Diocese of Saint Augustine, his brothers Tom (& Sally)and Jay (& Bridie), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Florida. May Msgr. Dan rest in peace . No flowers please. Masses may be offered for the repose of his soul. Funeral arrangements later.

Catherine (Kathleen) Bell (née Priest), Ardclough and Athboy, Meath

December 27. Peacefully, predeceased by her husband Christy, son Christopher, daughters Catherine, Margo and Margaret, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren Serena, Catherine and Robert, and their partners, great-grandchildren Liam, Stevie, Emma, Kate and Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. For those that cannot attend the funeral, please leave a personal message on the condolences section at RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-anness-church-ardclough/

Maureen Rogers (née Colgan), Grosvenor Sq., Rathmines, Dublin / Kill

December 26th 2021, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving children Carmel, Jim and Dominic, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday (Jan. 3rd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday (Jan. 4th) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. For those that cannot attend the funeral, please leave a personal message on the condolences section at RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday (January 4th at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/iframe/451238459f00d6df79461ae81b55c2b87f7c2b66