Search

29 Dec 2021

Locals admire 1970s streetscape model in Kildare shop window

Locals admire 1970s streetscape model in Kildare shop window

Photos by Aishling Conway

A model of a streetscape from a bygone era has appeared in the shop window of Connolly’s Pharmacy in Kildare town.

The model was created by Marie Hopkins in 1976 when her family moved to the town from Dublin.

The festive display shows the shopfronts of mostly former premises on Claregate Street.

The scaled down model displays long-gone outlets run by local families such as Murtaghs, Sextons, Waters, T O’Leary, Foxe’s and Whelan’s Menswear.

One of the premises which is still on the street today is The Five Jockeys pub.

Interestingly, the MP Fleming’s show displays a large advertising banner for The Leinster Leader.

The detail in the streetscape model is impressive and even shows displays in windows at the time as well as decorative Christmas trees and festive snow on the ground.

Also depicted are old delivery bicycles which were used before commercial delivery vans were more popular.

Jim Connolly of Connolly’s Pharmacy said that the window display has been admired by customers who stop to examine the old shops they may remember from their childhoods.

Connolly’s Pharmacy, which is located on the corner of Claregate Street and Bride Street, itself has a rich history and started out as a blacksmith’s forge back in the 1600s and was also later used as a pub before its current incarnation as a chemists.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media