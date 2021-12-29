Locals admire 1970s streetscape model in Kildare shop window

A model of a streetscape from a bygone era has appeared in the shop window of Connolly’s Pharmacy in Kildare town.

The model was created by Marie Hopkins in 1976 when her family moved to the town from Dublin.

The festive display shows the shopfronts of mostly former premises on Claregate Street.

The scaled down model displays long-gone outlets run by local families such as Murtaghs, Sextons, Waters, T O’Leary, Foxe’s and Whelan’s Menswear.

One of the premises which is still on the street today is The Five Jockeys pub.

Interestingly, the MP Fleming’s show displays a large advertising banner for The Leinster Leader.

The detail in the streetscape model is impressive and even shows displays in windows at the time as well as decorative Christmas trees and festive snow on the ground.

Also depicted are old delivery bicycles which were used before commercial delivery vans were more popular.

Jim Connolly of Connolly’s Pharmacy said that the window display has been admired by customers who stop to examine the old shops they may remember from their childhoods.

Connolly’s Pharmacy, which is located on the corner of Claregate Street and Bride Street, itself has a rich history and started out as a blacksmith’s forge back in the 1600s and was also later used as a pub before its current incarnation as a chemists.

